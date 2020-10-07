« RuPaul’s Drag Race » version chat, ça donne ça…
« RuPaw’s Drag Race », ou le premier chat drag queen d’Instagram. Quelle belle trouvaille que de tomber sur le compte Instagram de ce chat qui a tout d’une diva ! Les perruques lui vont à merveille et ses toilettes sont plus extravagantes les unes que les autres.
Voici Laila, alias RuPaw’s Drag Race, le premier chat drag queen de l’univers Instagram. Doté d’une grande patience, Laila s’affiche fièrement avec des tenues aussi extravagantes que les candidates de RuPaul’s Drag Race sur la toile. Ses costumes sont dessinés et réalisés à la main par ses maîtres et designers de Brooklyn, John Jeffords et Lynzie Rogers.
Telle une vraie candidate de la célèbre émission de télé-réalité, Laila a elle aussi son propre portrait vidéo d’audition.
Rassurez-vous, ce chat n’est pas drogué, il est juste doté d’une incroyable patience et joue à merveille le jeu de ses maîtres. Avec son incroyable photogénie, Laila tient la pose et rivalise haut la main avec les divas du show de RuPaul.
En tant qu’influenceuse féline, Laila a réussi a regroupé une belle communauté de presque 150 000 followers.
Regardez notre petit best of de RuPaw’s Drag Race :
View this post on Instagram
Only 5 eps into @canadasdragrace and Laila has already worn more denim than she has in the last 5 years😹🇨🇦😹 Living fur the SassySquatch that is @jimbothedragclown 🤡💕#DenimDemonDiva #Jimbo #JimboTheDragClown . . Copycat Creds : Patchwork Jumpsuit (holy hail🙀👖)- @quiltedontherock . . Hair by – @mrbradytaylor 💇🏼♀️ . . Cat Eye by – @infinite_cats 👀 . . 6 months meow of using the scraps we got 🐾 This lewk was made from a couple of old pairs of me & @mrjeffords jeans 😹 + a wig from @jaidaehall #ReduceReuseRecycle ♻️ . Cat-ch @canadasdragrace with @therealstaceymckenzie @jeffreybchapman & @bhytes 💖Thursdays on @cravecanada or @wowpresentsplus 💋. . To our new kittens joining us, we are so happy to celebrate #CanadasDragRace in addition to using our platform to share resources, advocate for change and stand with Black Lives Matter, always & furever ! 🌸 . #Equality #Humanity #HumanityFirst #Love . . #RuPawsDragRace #Handmade #Brooklyn 🐈 🌈 #CopyCat #KittyGirl #NYC . #SocialDistancing #Covid #Quarantine . . #Kitty #Couture #Cats #Cat #Kitten #CatCostume #CatsOfInstagram #RuPaulsDragRace #DragQueen #dragracefanart #Gay #GayMemes
View this post on Instagram
Here is Maxi Maximum ( aka @jimbothedragclown ) doing the MOST and Laila is live.ING.fur.IT 💕THAT WIG Y'ALL 🙀😹🔥#DownToClown #JimboTheDragClown . Kittens cat-ch @canadasdragrace with @therealstaceymckenzie @jeffreybchapman & @bhytes Thursdays on @cravecanada or @wowpresentsplus 🇨🇦💋. . To our new kittens joining us, we are so happy to celebrate #CanadasDragRace in addition to using our platform to share resources, advocate for change and stand with Black Lives Matter, always & furever ! 🌸 . #Equality #Humanity #HumanityFirst #Love . . #RuPawsDragRace #Handmade #Brooklyn 🐈 🌈 #CopyCat #KittyGirl #NYC . #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing #Covid_19 #Quarantine . . #Kitty #Couture #Cats #Cat #Kitten #CatCostume #CatsOfInstagram #RuPaulsDragRace #DragQueen #dragracefanart #Gay #gaymemes
View this post on Instagram
Things really do happen fur a reason and as they are meant to be ! @sheacoulee is the goddess, the kitten, the kween, the ICON, the honey, the heart we need right meow ! Condragulations, mew are & always will be a gracious SUPER STAR ! ⭐️ We love mew and your entire crew @danpolyak @gimmetigerlily @babycoulee & @kenziecoulee we live fur mew too 😽✨XOXO. . Copycat Creds : Photo – @danpolyak 💕 Dress – @viktorluna & @barcodeboi Hair – @marcoswigs Gloves – @creepyyeha Accessories – @ampedaccessories . . . RuPaw's Drag Race stands with Black Lives Matter ⚡️Link in bio fur resources #Equality #EverybodySayLove #Humanity #HumanityFirst #BlackQueensMatter #blacktranslivesmatter . #RuPawsDragRace #Handmade #Brooklyn #NYC #KittyGirl #Kitty #Couture #Cats #Cat #Kitten #CatOfTheDay #CatCostume #CatsOfInstagram 🐈 #DragShow #InstaDrag #RuPaulsDragRace #DragRace #DragQueen #Gay #InstaGay #proudtogether
View this post on Instagram
This little slice 🍉of purr-fection 🐯is one of the best in the whole litter ! @jujubeeonline will mew be a part of our #ChosenFamily ? ! We love mew kitten ! 😽💕#Jujubee #AllStars5 . . 17 WEEKS of no shopping so we continue to use what things we have at home ! #reducereuserecycle♻️ . Copycat Cred : Hair – @wigsandgrace 💜 . RuPaw's Drag Race stands with Black Lives Matter, always & fur-ever ! 🌸⚡️ . #Equality #Humanity #HumanityFirst #EverybodySayLove . . #RuPawsDragRace #Handmade #Brooklyn #NYC #KittyGirl #Kitty #Couture #Cats #Cat #Kitten #CatOfTheDay #CatCostume #CatsOfInstagram 🐈 #DragShow #InstaDrag #RuPaulsDragRace #DragRace #DragQueen #Gay #InstaGay #proudtogether
View this post on Instagram
Laila is LIVING fur 'Birth of Venus' from @sheacoulee 🐚🖤and loves all of the kittens of Maison Coulee : @kenziecoulee (😽), @bambibankscoulee , @khloecoulee & @babycoulee 💖. . Copycat Creds : Photo – @danpolyak Art/Edit – @kindasupermario Bodysuit – @troycford Stoning – @michaelbrambila w/ @crystalsbypreciosa Hair – @nathanjuergensen Claws – @bbygirlnails . . . RuPaw's Drag Race stands with Black Lives Matter ⚡️Link in bio fur resources #Equality #EverybodySayLove #Humanity #HumanityFirst #BlackQueensMatter
- Corée du Sud : le chanteur Kwon Do Woon fait son coming out gay
- « RuPaul’s Drag Race » version chat, ça donne ça…
- Louis Vuitton dessine un avenir avec le « genre neutre »
- Au festival Queer Lisboa 2020, trois tendances du cinéma LGBT+ à suivre
- « Enfant Terrible », un biopic inédit consacré à Fassbinder en ouverture du Festival du cinéma allemand de Paris