Riley Knoxx, première femme trans à faire le show lors de la mi-temps d’un match de la NBA

View this post on Instagram

A court side view I'm still on a high thank you for everyone who came out ! Especially my trans sisters, to see history being made ! This was for all of us #rileyknoxx #fortknoxx #BEYHIVE #costumedesign #stage #performer #1BEYONCEIMPERSONATOR #topbeyonceimpersonator #washingtonwizards #halftime #transisbeautiful #girlslikeus Video courtesy of @939wkys