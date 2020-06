View this post on Instagram

“The biggest thing is for me to use my platform as a microphone. That’s the goal, be a voice for the voiceless.” – @t__cloud9.⁠ ⁠ Natasha Cloud most recently shared a powerful piece on @playerstribune against the racial injustices that are affecting Black people in America, and then took to the streets of Philly to demand that message be heard.⁠ ⁠ This is one of many reasons we are both proud and humbled to welcome WNBA champion @t__cloud9 to the family.